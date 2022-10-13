Lake Erie Ink has announced its community cookbook project, “Stirring Stories.”
A new take on a project that Lake Erie Ink launched in 2020 called the Creative Community Challenge, the cookbook will feature writing and art from Lake Erie Ink students and the Greater Cleveland community, as well as recipes from local chefs including Doug Katz, Tommy Fello, Shawda Moye, Melissa Khoury, Bridgete Thibault and Jeremy Umansky.
Lake Erie Ink invites community members to submit their favorite recipes and stories for the community cookbook by the Nov. 6 deadline.
To learn more or to submit, visit bit.ly/3M6BSIx.