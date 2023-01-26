The Lake-Geauga Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Empty Bowl Project event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Lake Erie College’s Royce Hall for the Fine and Performing Arts at 391 W. Washington St. in Painesville.
With one bowl, soup and a sandwich, the project seeks to raise awareness of the need for affordable housing across our communities. Cost-burdened families living in substandard housing or in unsafe neighborhoods as a mean of ensuring that they have a place to live, oftentimes sacrificing access to healthy food, or worse, go hungry, a news release said.
Admission to the luncheon starts at $30, with bundles available for tables and sponsorship opportunities.
To register, visit bit.ly/3QlfzBj.