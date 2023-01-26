Lake-Geauga Habitat for Humanity logo

Lake-Geauga Habitat for Humanity logo

The Lake-Geauga Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Empty Bowl Project event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Lake Erie College’s Royce Hall for the Fine and Performing Arts at 391 W. Washington St. in Painesville.

With one bowl, soup and a sandwich, the project seeks to raise awareness of the need for affordable housing across our communities. Cost-burdened families living in substandard housing or in unsafe neighborhoods as a mean of ensuring that they have a place to live, oftentimes sacrificing access to healthy food, or worse, go hungry, a news release said.

Admission to the luncheon starts at $30, with bundles available for tables and sponsorship opportunities.

To register, visit bit.ly/3QlfzBj.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get more feature stories from the CJN

Choose from our popular e-newsletters and get e-mail updates right to your inbox.

Recommended for you