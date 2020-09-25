Dan Deagan, Justin Costanzo and Jackie Ramey, the partnership behind Lakewood Truck Park, has plans to bring the concept to Beachwood. The site is the former Beachwood fire station at 24619 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
With the goal of a spring 2021 opening, the Beachwood Truck Park will be similar in size and scope to the original spot on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood – including a large outdoor seating area, indoor bar and dedicated food truck zone.
The Lakewood property required construction to create the indoor bar, but the Beachwood location will use the already existing firehouse structure. The garage doors will stay, but will likely be converted to glass.
More locations are also in the works for Cleveland’s far-west and south suburbs.
Lakewood Truck Park is at 16900 Detroit Ave.