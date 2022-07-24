The 13th annual Lakewood Chocolate Walk will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 in downtown Lakewood.
Hosted by LakewoodAlive and the Downtown Lakewood Business Alliance, the event includes 25 shops and eateries in downtown Lakewood - marked as “sweet spots” on the walk. Each shop offers a unique chocolate treat.
Limited to 350 attendees, there are 300 general admission tickets at $40. Fifty VIP tickets will be available at $75 each. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 4, with a limit of four per person. The Chocolate Walk is for adults ages 21 and older.
VIP attendees will be able to attend the pre-walk VIP reception at Rozi’s Wine House at 14900 Detroit Ave. From 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., guests can sample chocolate treats, appetizers, wine and beer.
“After a yearlong hiatus, we are excited to be back in-person for this popular Lakewood event,” Ian Andrews, executive director of LakewoodAlive, said in the release. “We hope you can join us for a memorable evening that showcases Lakewood’s amazing small businesses with proceeds supporting the Downtown Lakewood Business Alliance and LakewoodAlive.”
For more information, visit lakewoodalive.org/chocolatewalk.