Lao Sze Chuan, a Chinese restaurant, will be coming to Pinecrest in Orange by the 2023 holiday season.
Founded by Tony (Xiao Jun) Hu, a celebrity chef, restauranteur and culinary teacher, in 1998 in Chicago’s Chinatown, the restaurant has become one of the most beloved Chinese restaurants nationwide, according to a news release. Hu was born in the Sichuan province in China and graduated from The Culinary Institute of Sichuan. In 1993, he immigrated to the United States as a special technician chef. Lao Sze Chuan has 15 locations throughout the Greater Chicagoland area, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, Houston and Connecticut.
“Since launching our first restaurant in Chicago’s Chinatown, we continue to work each day to enhance our customer experience on every level,” Hu said in the release. “Our Grade A chefs are expertly trained to provide the most authentic flavors and cuisine in the U.S., and we live by our motto of ‘one style, one flavor for each dish.’ In traditional U.S. Asian restaurants, many dishes may taste similarly, and we work hard to make sure that will never be the case at Lao Sze Chuan.”
Travel and Leisure named the restaurant the “No. 1 Chinese Restaurant in the US,” along with being named “Ambassador of International Chinese Cuisine” by the Chinese World Restaurant Association and “The Best Authentic Chinese Food” by Zagat, among other accolades.
“We cannot wait to bring our flavors and hallmark service to Pinecrest in Cleveland,” Hu said in the release.
Fairmount Properties, developer and manager of Pinecrest, has cultivated the relationship with the Shinto Restaurant Group and Xiao Jun Hu for more than 10 years, Adam Fishman, principal of Fairmount Properties, said in the release.
“We are now elated to welcome them home to Pinecrest,” he said.
Sheng Long Yu, operating partner and owner of the Shinto Restaurant Group, said in the release that the group “looks forward” to bringing Lao Sze Chuan to Orange.
“Our brand aligns with the high quality of shops and restaurants Pinecrest has been able to attract to the marketplace, and we plan to open by the 2023 holidays,” he said. “We are excited to introduce our best-in-class Asian fair to the region. Lao Sze Chuan will have many of the traditional menu items guests would expect to see in a best-in-class Asian restaurant; however, more than half of our menu features one-of a-kind selections which will be unique to this marketplace.”
Rob Clarke, Pinecrest general manager, said in the release that Lao Sze Chuan aligns with Pinecrest’s mission to have the “best operators” at the development.
“Pinecrest is excited that Lao Sze Chuan has selected our district to perpetuate their dynamic brand within the NE Ohio marketplace,” he said. “Lao Sze Chuan is amongst the nations most recognized restaurants for Asian cuisine with locations in Chicago, Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and soon Orange Village. In every initiative we undertake, we seek to identify the very best operators in a particular category to best curate Pinecrest and Lao Sze Chuan is the epitome of excellence.”
To learn more about Lao Sze Chuan, visit laoszechuanusa.com.