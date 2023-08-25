Lao Sze Chuan, a Chicago-based award-winning Chinese restaurant serving Sichuan cuisine, held a soft opening Aug. 18 for its Pinecrest location in Orange, with plans for a grand opening in October.
Founded by Chef Tony (Xiao Jun) Hu in 1998 in Chicago’s Chinatown, the restaurant has expanded throughout Illinois and into Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, Houston, Connecticut, and now Ohio in Orange. Sheng Long Yu, operating partner and owner of the Shinto Restaurant Group, runs the Pinecrest location.
“We’re excited to bring Lao Sze Chuan into Ohio,” Yu told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Lao Sze Chuan is continuously rated the No. 1 Sichuan cuisine restaurant in the United States. We’re very excited to bring it to our backyard so we don’t have to travel to Chicago or D.C. to have Lao Sze Chuan.”
Known for its spicy dishes and Peking duck, Yu said the restaurant fills a void in the Cleveland restaurant market for a high-end Chinese restaurant.
The soft open featured some of Lao Sze Chuan’s traditional dishes like the Peking duck and dry chili chicken. When it fully opens, the menu will be similar to its Chicago location with a few local specials.
While to-go orders will be available when the restaurant fully opens, Yu said dine-in is the way to go for the full experience. Across the main dining room and four private rooms, the restaurant seats about 220 people indoors. For outdoor dining, there is a front patio that seats about 40 and a side patio with approximately 85 seats.
Hours for the restaurant are 3:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. In addition to the full menu, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings, Lao Sze Chuan will also offer dim sum.
For more information, visit laoszechuanusa.com/locations.