Larder Delicatessen and Bakery, a deli in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood’s Hingetown District, is baking hamantaschen this week to benefit Hamantashen for Ukraine, and donating a portion of the proceeds to Ukrainian refugees crossing into Poland to escape the Russian invasion.
Hamantashen for Ukraine is a project created by Laurel Kratochvila, a Jewish-American baker who owns Fine Bagels in Berlin, Germany. So far, over 30 bakeries in the United States and dozens more across the world have gotten involved. Kratochvila’s husband was also raised in Czechoslovakia during the Cold War, according to the Jewish Telegraph Agency.
Jeremy Umansky, co-owner of Larder with partner Kenny Scott and wife Allie La Valle-Umansky, told the Cleveland Jewish News he became involved when he was directly contacted by Kratochvila. But what really inspired his support was his personal connections to Ukraine, he explained.
“By my last name, my family comes from the city of Uman in Ukraine,” he said. “A few generations back, my family fled from being murdered for being Jewish. Some of them didn’t make it. To be told these stories my whole life and seeing it now happen again in my lifetime, it’s beyond heartbreaking for me.”
Larder will be offering hamantaschen the whole week, he said. Last week, the store sold black and white cookies decorated like the Ukrainian flag for the cause and will likely return back to the cookies following the week of hamantaschen. Flavors are being rotated on a semi-daily basis, with current offerings being chocolate, poppyseed, elderberry and blueberry.
“That might change by Friday and Saturday,” he said. “We also have some peaches, juneberries and might even try a savory cookie. But, every day we are going to try and have at least a couple varieties.”
What is your favorite hamantaschen filling?
Of the current flavors, Umansky said he is always a fan of chocolate but also is partial to the unique flavors like the elderberry and blueberry hamantaschen.
In getting involved in a cause like this, Umansky said it helps communities feel a bit more united.
“There is so much polarity in society today,” he said. “So much is pitting us against each other. It’s so sad that a murderous war has to be the linchpin to bring people together. But the unfortunate reality is this is bringing people together and creating that sense of community. We just have to band together, tighter than ever, to get people through this.”
Larder Delicatessen and Bakery is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at 1455 W. 29th St. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays.