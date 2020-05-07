Larder Delicatessen and Bakery, a deli in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood’s Hingetown district, was named a 2020 James Beard Award semifinalist for the Best Chef category, but was not selected as a final nominee.
Nominees for the Best Chef: Great Lakes category were announced May 4, after being delayed due to the coronavirus, and would’ve been the 30th anniversary of the award show in Chicago. Founders Jeremy Umansky, Kenny Scott and Allie La Valle-Umansky were nominated for the award as a group. They were the only chefs nominated from Northeast Ohio.
Twenty chefs were named semifinalists for Best Chef: Great Lakes and five were selected as final nominees. They’re all based in Chicago: Gene Kato of Momotaro; Jason Hammel of Lula Cafe; Noah Sandoval of Oriole; John Shields and Karen Urie Shields of Smyth; Erick Williams of Virtue; and Lee Wolen of Boka.
This was the second consecutive year the Larder team has received recognition from the James Beard Foundation, only to fall short of a finalist nomination. Last year, the restaurant was up for Best New Restaurant.
For more information, a full list of categories and nominees, visit jamesbeard.org/awards.
Larder is at 1455 W. 29th St.