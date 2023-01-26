The team behind Larder Delicatessen & Bakery in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood has been named as a James Beard Foundation’s James Beard Awards semifinalist in Best Chef: Great Lakes category, according to a Jan. 25 announcement from the foundation.
Made up of owners chef Jeremy Umansky, his wife, Allie La Valle-Umanksy, and their business partner, Kenny Scott, Larder opened at 1455 W. 29th St. in 2018.
Finalists will be named March 29, with the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony slated for June 5 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago. Other Ohioans up for the award in the same category include Francisco Alfaro of Mid-City Restaurant in Cincinnati; Becky Clark of Little Fish Brewing Co. in Athens; Hideki and Yuko Harada of Kiki in Cincinnati; and BJ Lieberman of Chapman’s Eat Market in Columbus. The award market covers chefs in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
To view the full list of semifinalists and all categories for this year’s awards, visit jamesbeard.org/awards.