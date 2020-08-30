Larder Delicatessen and Bakery, a deli in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood’s Hingetown district, is among a group of restaurants recognized in a Aug. 24 article in The New York Times by Stephen Raichlen, “Charcuterie with all of the smoke but none of the meat.”
In the article, Raichlen recognizes Larder’s menu, methods and the restaurant’s use of fermentation in some of its offerings. He said chef and co-owner Jeremy Umansky is “is in talks with a Japanese koji manufacturer to form an American-based company that would sell his signature brand of koji-cured vegetable charcuterie.” The vegetable charcuterie includes jerky sticks made from burdock root.
Larder is at 1455 W. 29th St., and is operated by Umansky with his co-owners, Kenny Scott and Allie La Valle-Umansky. The deli was also a semifinalist in the 2020 James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards for “Best Chef,” but didn’t advance into the finalist round.