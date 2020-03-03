Larder Delicatessen and Bakery in Cleveland has been nominated as a semifinalist for its second James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards award. Winners will be announced at a gala on May 4 in Chicago.
This year, Jeremy Umansky, Allie La Valle-Umansky and Kenny Scott, co-owners of the establishment, were nominated for the “Best Chef” category. In 2019, they got a semifinalist nomination for “Best New Restaurant,” but didn’t become a finalist.
Whether they advance as a finalist, Umansky said his team is “ridiculously grateful.”
“What more could you ask for if people enjoy what you do and this be a byproduct of that enjoyment,” he said. “It’s almost indescribable. If we look at these awards over the past 30 years, it’s not very often that chefs or their restaurants are nominated for different categories like this.”
Attributing Larder’s continued success to a combination of things, Umansky said he’d be remiss to not recognize the community for its support.
“We can’t do this without Cleveland,” he said. “To bring this home, this is like the culinary equivalent of the World Series or the NBA Championship. Also, I want to give a shout out to our team. We also work with so many great community partners. We wouldn’t be able to do anything we do without them.”
If Larder does advance to the finals and brings home the award, Umansky said he wouldn’t even know what to think – in the best way.
“I’m trying not to project too far out – but on a personal level, it’s awesome, cool and would be super exciting,” he stated. “It’s not something I ever thought as a young culinary student that I would be part of. It was something I was looking at from the outside. But this shows hard work pays off.”
But, more than what it would mean to him to win, Umansky said it would mean even more for Cleveland as a culinary community.
“If we can bring a win home to Cleveland, it can show everyone that we have a vibrant food economy that has room to grow and expand,” he said.
Larder Delicatessen and Bakery is at 1455 W. 129th St. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood’s Hingetown district.
For more information and a full list of semifinalists, visit jamesbeard.org/awards.