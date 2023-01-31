The team behind Larder Delicatessen & Bakery in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood has been named as a James Beard Foundation’s James Beard Awards semifinalist in Best Chef: Great Lakes category, according to a Jan. 25 announcement from the foundation.
Finalists will be named on March 29, with the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony slated for June 5 at the Lyric Opera in Chicago. Other Ohioans up for the award in the same category include Francisco Alfaro of Mid-City Restaurant in Cincinnati; Becky Clark of Little Fish Brewing Co. in Athens; Hideki and Yuko Harada of Kiki in Cincinnati; and BJ Lieberman of Chapman’s Eat Market in Columbus. The award market covers chefs in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.
Made up of owners chef Jeremy Umansky, his wife Allie La Valle-Umanksy, and their business partner Kenny Scott, Larder opened at 1455 W. 29th St. in 2018.
While this isn’t the first time Larder has been nominated for the award, Jeremy Umanksy told the Cleveland Jewish News that it feels just as exciting as the first time.
“We are completely shocked, and very excited and grateful to our team and our Cleveland customers,” Umansky said. “We’re finding out that you can be nominated for these things multiple times, and all of thos excited feeling that come with it feel deeper each time it happens. We’re just incredibly thrilled.”
Noting that the past year has been “a little difficult” juggling the business and their new baby, Umansky said the things they’d normally do to “get noticed” by the James Beard Foundation weren’t a priority this time around. So, getting nominated anyways is “super exciting,” he said.
“Something like this has so much impact as a whole,” Umansky said. “What the James Beard Foundation does is it recognizes a standard of quality, saying here are the best 20 restaurants in a four state area. That carries a lot of weight in itself. Especially in a city like Cleveland that is considered an underdog - saying there are fantasitc, world class chefs and restaurants right here.”
Umansky said the nomination also shows young chefs that Cleveland can hold its own among larger culinary markets.
“Young cooks can see that they don’t have to leave Cleveland to work for a James Beard nominated chef,” he said. “They can continue to invest in Cleveland.”
To view the full list of semifinalists and all categories for this year’s awards, visit jamesbeard.org/awards.