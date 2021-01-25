The Last Page, self-identified as an “modern American restaurant,” is set to open Feb. 16 at Pinecrest, 100 Park Ave., Suite 128, in Orange.
Across from the mixed-use development’s Central Park, the Last Page is founded by Todd Leebow, president and CEO of Majestic Steel USA. His company, Kind of One Concepts, will run the restaurant.
The restaurant’s website said that the Last Page is where “classic dishes are executed creatively with global influence.” Inspired from the Prohibition Era to present day, the concept will offer handcrafted cocktails as well as classic cocktails, a curated winelist, a specialized beer program and its menu. Offering all-day brunch, the restaurant’s menu features items like ginger kale salad, salmon belly spread, spicy tuna tartare, broccoli miso soup, a Mediterranean bowl, broccolini ceasar, crispy potatoes, cracklin’ ghost wings, meatballs, fried rice and chicken sandwiches.
Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Reservations can be made now at thelastpagerestaurant.com or 216-465-1008.