LawnStarter ranked Cleveland 138th on its Best Cities for Cheese Lovers list.
Posted in honor of National Cheese Lover’s Day on Jan. 20, the blog ranked 200 of the biggest cities in the United States based on cheese access, quality, affordability and community interest.
New York City was named first, and Salinas, Calif., was named 200th.
In the ranking, LawnStarter indicated it gathered publicly available data; grouped those factors into four categories - access, quality, affordability and community; calculated weighted scores for each city; and then averaged those scores for each city across all categories.
To view the full list, visit bit.ly/3Y9h4Fs.