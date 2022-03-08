Village Square Pizza, owned and operated by Joe DeGaetano for 26 years, has changed hands.
The pizza place at 27349 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere originally announced that Feb. 27 would be the last day for the 50-year-old business, but according to Scene Magazine, Todd Leebow of Kind of One Concepts has purchased the restaurant.
He told Scene Magazine that he grew up eating Village Square Pizza and wanted to make sure his children could enjoy it too.
DeGaetano purchased Village Square Pizza in 1995 from its previous owners. Prior to owning the pizzeria, DeGaetano owned a produce business at Northern Ohio Food Terminal.
Leebow also owns The Last Page at Pinecrest and is the President/CEO of Majestic Steel USA in Cleveland. The restaurant is at 27349 Chagrin Blvd.