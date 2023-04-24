Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks Hoagies & Grill is set to move into the Northeast Ohio market, with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as an investor.
Lefty’s founder Sam Berry confirmed the plans to WKYC, but would not discuss location details. He also said that Watson is a friend and equity owner in the company.
The plan would be to open the location ahead of the upcoming football season, according to the television station.
Created in 2012, Lefty’s offers cheesesteaks, hoagies, loaded fries, burgers, corned beef and wings. The company originated in Michigan and has more than 25 locations in Michigan, and has since expanded to Florida, California and Toledo.
