Legacy Village in Lyndhurst will expand its outdoor dining areas and is offering gift cards to patrons.
Legacy Village Facebook and Instagram followers can participate in weekly themed contests for an opportunity to win $50 gift cards for retailers and restaurants throughout July and August.
The shopping center will also distribute surprise $25 gift cards to on-site patrons and offer weekend gift card giveaways.
“We wanted to launch into summer with a thank you to customers for choosing Legacy Village as a shopping and dining destination,” said Legacy Village General Manager Susan Windle in a news release. “In our current environment, getting out to visit your favorite stores or sharing a meal or drink with family or a friend has become a cherished experience, and we’re grateful to those who choose Legacy Village as the destination to spend time away from home.”
Continuing through Labor Day weekend, Legacy Village is expanding its designated outdoor refreshment area to allow guests to enjoy outdoor dining and alcoholic beverages within Legacy Village from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.
A tented canopy is also being added to the valet area adjacent to the lawn with seating for guests to drink and dine outdoors. Additional seating has been added to Carriage Lane, located between Crate & Barrel and Arhaus Furniture.
As part of the designated outdoor refreshment area, patrons 21 and over can purchase alcohol from participating restaurants, including Bar Louie, California Pizza Kitchen, The Melting Pot and Wild Mango, to drink outdoors and at select participating retailers.
There will be decals on the doors of participating retailers so patrons know where alcohol is permitted. Alcoholic beverages must be in the designated plastic cups, and no cans, glass bottles or drinks brought into Legacy Village are permitted.