Leo’s Italian Social, an Italian-inspired concept from Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group, held a grand opening Dec. 16, 2020, at Crocker Park in Westlake.
The restaurant offers Italian-inspired foods, crafted cocktails with house-infused vodkas, bourbons and whiskey. The restaurant features “social hours” from 3 to 6 p.m., with $4 to $6 house beers, wines and signature cocktails, paired with $5 to $8 small plates.
Leo’s took over the former Brio space at 200 Crocker Park Blvd. across the street from Barnes & Noble and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. It’s down the street from Burntwood Tavern, which Chef Art Pour also owns.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
A Cuyahoga Falls location opened in September 2019.