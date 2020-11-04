Leo’s Italian Social, an Italian-inspired concept from Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group, will open at Crocker Park in December.
With a location in Cuyahoga Falls, it offers Italian-inspired foods, crafted cocktails with house-infused vodkas, bourbons and whiskey. There will also be bocce ball courts, live music, an outdoor patio, daily happy hours and the “Ring the Bell” challenge, which features a house made limoncello shot made into an ice shot glass, which is then thrown to attempt to ring a bell over the bar area.
Leo’s is slated to take over the former Brio Italian space at 200 Crocker Park Blvd., across the street from Barnes & Noble and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.
“Great minds think alike, and I think this is the case for Stark Enterprises and Chef Art Pour Restaurant Group,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, said in a news release. “We both were built on the mission of providing an incredibly unique experience for all visitors and guests, and we are thrilled that our partnership together is growing with them adding their third restaurant inside our portfolio. Leo’s Italian Social will be the perfect addition to Crocker Park, melding incredible food & drinks with an energetic ambiance to create great memories.”
The restaurant will undergo another revamp in spring 2021 to add finishing touches to the space, including an expanded patio area and larger indoor bar area.
“We have carefully developed a successful restaurant with our Cuyahoga Fall location, and we are now ready to begin expanding the brand,” Bret Adams, CAPRG founder, said in the release. “We will continue to look for strong partners like Stark Enterprises that can help us expand into new markets in a way that upholds the strength and standards of the CAPRG brand.”
Chef Art Pour also operates M Italian, Aaron & Moses Pub, Gleneagles Events and Burntwood Tavern, which has a location at Crocker Park.