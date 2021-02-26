Another Lindey’s Lake House location is following suit in the transformation to Bar Italia, another concept by restaurateur Rick Doody.
On Feb. 14, Lindey’s Lake House, at 2101 Richmond Road in Beachwood, closed its doors in preparation of the switch to the Italian concept that also took over the Lindey’s space in Lakewood in January. Bar Italia offers fresh locally made pasta from Flour Pasta Company and breads from On the Rise bakery, and made-from-scratch sauces. Diners can mix and match between a half-dozen of pastas and sauces, and a la carte dishes are available alongside classic entrees.
“That’s a wrap everyone,” a post on the Lindey’s Lake House Beachwood Facebook page said. “It has been such a blessing serving the community of Beachwood and those who have joined us from all walks of life. The team cannot thank you enough for all of the wonderful memories.”
Customers are asked to keep checking the current Facebook page regularly for updates on when the new concept will open. A reopening is expected by early spring.
Bar Italia Beachwood is already hiring for all back-of-house and front-of-house positions. Those interested can email their resume to manager@cedarcreekgrille.com.
Doody, who co-founded Bravo and Brio restaurants, also operates Cedar Creek Grille and 17 River Grille. The only remaining Lindey’s Lake House is at Flats East Bank, and will remain as is.