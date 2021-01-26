Lindey’s Lakehouse in Lakewood has reopened as Bar Italia, serving fresh-made pasta.
Created and headed by restauranteur Rick Doody, the change was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected the restaurant industry, as well as evolving consumer demand which places importance on delivery and reheatable meals.
Bar Italia is using fresh pasta from Flour Pasta Company, breads from On the Rise and made-from-scratch sauces. Diners can mix and match between a half-dozen fresh pastas and sauces. There are also a la cart pasta dishes available alongside classic entrees.
Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays. Reservations can be made at baritalia.com.
Bar Italia is at 15625 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood.