Lox, Stock and Brisket opened its new location at Van Aken Market District on July 31.
Originally opening in University Heights in April 2018, the location closed May 31 in preparation of the move to Shaker Heights.
In a 400-square-foot space, Lox, Stock and Brisket offers lunch and dinner service only, with breakfast service is still being developed. The shop will continue to add more items to the menu in the coming weeks.
Lox, Stock and Brisket joins other Market Hall tenants – Domo Yakitori & Sushi, Scorpacciata Pizza Co., Banter, Chutney B., Scorpacciata Pasta Co., On the Rise and Rising Star Coffee. Old Brooklyn Cheese Co. has yet to open.
Owner Anthony Zappolla opened his other concept, Rice Shop, in the University Heights space as of June 4. It is an Asian-inspired rice bowl restaurant.
Market Hall is at 3441 Tuttle Road in Shaker Heights. Rice Shop is at 13892 Cedar Road.