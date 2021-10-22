After 64 years, two locations and two owners, Lucy’s Sweet Surrender in Shaker Heights is closing its books for good.
Following a difficult year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and major surgery for owner and baker Michael Feigenbaum, he is sending the bakery and all of its equipment to auction starting Nov. 3 through Nov. 17. In preparation for the auction, all perishable products are being sold first-come, first-serve.
An “old-fashioned” bakery that specializes in made-from-scratch Eastern European baked goods, Lucy’s Sweet Surrender first opened in 1957 in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood by its namesake. Following their purchase in 1994, Feigenbaum operated the bakery with his wife, Marika, in that location until 10 years ago when they moved to 20314 Chagrin Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
For several years, Feigenbaum, 67, worked to recruit younger talent in the hopes to find a successor for the bakery but continued to come up short, he said. As recently as July 2020, he took to Facebook to express his need for young bakers. He was also trying to find a buyer for the bakery earlier this year, but every deal or lead never materialized.
“The bottom line is we have been trying for 10 years to hire younger people that would eventually take over the bakery,” Feigenbaum, who became a full-time baker in the 1980s, told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 21. “When we moved to Shaker Heights 10 years ago for a better facility, all of those years went by with no luck.”
A potential buyer was considering purchasing the bakery as recent as six weeks ago, but the building’s new owner wanted to modify the space in a remodel which would’ve required Lucy’s to close for “at least three months” and cost even more to operate, Feigenbaum said.
“The buyer then got gun shy, and I realized then there was no hope,” he said. “So, I just pulled the plug. It’s not a big surprise to me.”
Knowing that a closure and auction sale could eventually be the result for Lucy’s, Feigenbaum said he’s had a little over a year to come to terms with the end of the bakery. Though he’s “not necessarily depressed about it,” he said he’s disappointed he couldn’t find a successor to continue its long-time legacy.
“When I bought it from Lucy herself in 1994, she had several people who offered more than I paid but they just wanted to take the stuff, sell it and move it around,” he said. “I was the only person to say I would stay here and bake. That was always my goal. So, I am disappointed I wasn’t able to find anyone like me. That part bothers me. But honestly, it is not up to me. All of this time, I’ve been projecting that plan forward but I could never get a deal that worked. I just have to make do with it.”
Saying the sale and closure of Lucy’s is “bittersweet,” Feigenbaum said he finds peace in knowing he made many attempts to change that fate. Searching for new talent from coast to coast, going on television shows like “Bake You Rich” in 2019 to get the bakery’s name out there and sharing his plans on social media, he said he did all he could.
“For me, it’s bittersweet, but it is what it is,” he said. “It is definitely a sign of our society’s condition in this time and place,” referencing how fierce competition can get.
With a promise of more personal time following Lucy’s closure, Feigenbaum said he has a “bunch of things” he wants to do – like traveling, exploring his hobbies, visiting his friends and spending time with his family. Since moving the bakery to a rental space after previously operating in a building they owned, he said it was “harder” to take time off – and hasn’t since the move to Shaker Heights.
But, even while he’s enjoying his retirement from the bakery business, Feigenbaum said his memories at Lucy’s will stick with him.
“We love all of our customers,” he said. “We had many good years and appreciate everyone that has ever shopped here. We had a business that focused on people – and cared for those people.”