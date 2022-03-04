Mabel’s BBQ is planning to open at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere in March, replacing chef Michael Symon and business partner Doug Petkovic’s now-defunct concept B Spot that closed in May 2021 at 28699 Chagrin Blvd.
Mabel’s BBQ menu features Symon’s special barbecue sauce made with local Bertman’s Ballpark Mustard and European spices. Meats are smoked over local fruit wood, with options like brisket and ribs. Rounding out the offerings are side dishes, desserts, a full bar menu and signature cocktails.
“Our love of Eton and our partnership with Bob and Ezra Stark and the entire (Stark Enterprises) team runs deep, and we are thrilled to continue to grow together with them,” Petkovic said in a May 2021 news release. “Our Mabel’s BBQ concept is ideal for the East side community, and we are excited to introduce the restaurant and all it has to offer.”
The aesthetic and decor will follow the flagship Mabel’s BBQ concept on East 4th Street in downtown Cleveland with arch ceilings, industrial lighting and exposed brick. Redesign is being led by interior designer Scott Richardson of Richardson Design and architect Richard Lalli.
The Eton Chagrin Boulevard location was the last B Spot left when the Westlake and Strongsville locations closed in November 2020.