Chef Michael Symon’s new Mabel’s BBQ location at Eton Chagrin Boulevard in Woodmere opened March 25.
Formerly a B Spot Burgers location, also a Symon restaurant, that concept closed in May 2021 to prepare for its rebrand as Mabel’s BBQ. The first Mabel’s BBQ opened in April 2016 on East 4th Street in downtown Cleveland. The restaurant offers authentic Cleveland barbecue, featuring additions like Bertman’s Ball Park Mustard and Cleveland Kraut.
“Incredibly thankful for Chef Symon, partner Doug Petkovic and the entire staff at Mabel’s BBQ who worked closely with our owner Bob Stark and the whole Stark Enterprises leasing team to ensure a successful opening,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing at Stark Enterprises, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We couldn’t be happier to have one of Cleveland’s best, most well-known restaurants right here in Woodmere. Looking forward to many great years and many great meals at Mabel’s.”
The menu features a variety of smoked meats as well as Eastern European-inspired sides coupled with signature cocktails, and a wide selection of local and regional craft beer. Meats are smoked over local fruit wood. Barbecue is served with Tony Packo’s pickles, Cleveland Kraut and Mediterra rye bread, or as a sandwich with coleslaw and Cleveland barbecue sauce on a potato bun. Sides run the gamut, including loaded fried potatoes, poppyseed coleslaw, broccoli salad, hot greens and potato salad.
Customers also have the choice of pecan or apple pie for dessert, supplied by Gray House Pies in Westlake.
The restaurant’s aesthetics and decor align with the Mabel’s BBQ location in downtown Cleveland with arch ceilings, industrial lighting and exposed brick. Redesign was led by interior designer Scott Richardson of Richardson Design and architect Richard Lalli.
Located at 28699 Chagrin Blvd., hours are Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 4 to 9 p.m. until sold out.
B Spot at Eton Chagrin Boulevard was the last location left after the Westlake and Strongsville locations closed in November 2020. The Westlake location is set to become Pulpo Beer Co. this summer.