Chef Andrew Mansour, formerly of Zhug and EDWINS, is planning to open Artist Restaurant in the former SideQuest bar at 17900 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood.
SideQuest, a self-proclaimed geek bar, closed in January 2022 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the bar and restaurant industry.
The new business will be a contemporary, shareable steakhouse, according to Cleveland Scene. The bar and dining room will have Miami art deco revival decor, with space to seat 65 to 85 patrons. Its outside facade will take from art moderne-style buildings, like the Cleveland Greyhound station. Patio seating will also be added, first to accommodate around 40 guests but could increase to 100 or 140 once future landscaping projects are completed.
Artis is planning a late spring, early summer opening.