Hale Farm & Village’s Maple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfast is returning for two weekends in March at 2686 Oak Hill Road in Bath Township.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14, 15, 21 and 22, the event’s pancake breakfast includes pancakes, breakfast meats, fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Attendees can learn about the history of making maple syrup, including experiencing tree tapping, oxen demonstrations, a sugaring camp, maple treats and boiling sap into syrup. Other historic crafts and trades including glass blowing, blacksmithing, spinning and weaving will also be demonstrated throughout the day.
Additionally, the Marketplace at Hale Farm & Village will be open during the festival. It features Ohio-made maple products including syrup, candy, sauces and snacks. Handmade items including iron work, pottery, hand-blown glass and wool items will also be available for purchase.
Admission for the breakfast and all activities is $17 for adults, $12 for children ages 3 to 12 and $7 for the breakfast only. Breakfast is served until 3 p.m.
For more information and tickets, visit halefarm.org.