MarMar’s Pizza at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood is offering Passover-friendly pizzas through the end of Passover, while supplies last.
For $34, customers will receive four individual matzah pizzas with their choice of plain cheese, loaded veggie or spicy veggie. The order also comes with a large salad.
If customers would like to preorder one of the packages, they can reach out to MarMar’s through their Instagram, @marmarspizza, with the day they’d like to pickup. Customers should also include their telephone number so staff can reach out and confirm their order day of. This can also be done through Facebook Messenger.
The restaurant has limited ingredients for the special.
For more information about MarMar’s Pizza, visit its website at marmarspizza.com.