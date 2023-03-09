Mayfield Village Council recently approved a Yours Truly remodel and expansion of its 6675 Wilson Mills Road location at its Feb. 20 meeting.
The restaurant, which has been closed since Jan. 22 to allow work to be performed, plans to add 400 square feet to its front, which faces Wilson Mills Road. Plans call for the additional space to be open concept, like a patio, with potential to also be an enclosed patio, building commissioner Dan Russell said at the meeting.
Before work can be done, Yours Truly is tasked with submitting draws to the village of what is going to be done. A full interior renovation will also be part of the project, which was automatically approved since interior plans don’t have to go through the village boards.