Yours Truly at 6675 Wilson Mills Road in Mayfield is gearing up for a July 17 reopening.
The restaurant, led by siblings Art, Jeff, Larry and Darlene Shibley, has been closed since January for a remodel and expansion. Upon reopening, the restaurant will be a Yours Truly Kitchen and Bar concept, similar to the locations in Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Solon and Playhouse Square. In addition to the bar, the remodeled restaurant also features an all season patio and a mobile pick-up entry.
A soft opening will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. July 14 and July 15, featuring a cash bar and complimentary menu.
Besides the Mayfield, Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Solon and Playhouse Square locations, Yours Truly also has locations in Beachwood, Mentor, Medina and Valley View.