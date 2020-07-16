Melt Bar and Grilled’s Akron location closed July 15 and 16 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
In a statement posted to the restaurant chain’s Facebook page, leadership learned about the positive test on July 15. The closure is allowing for a thorough cleaning of the restaurant, with a projected reopen of July 17.
“We have been in contact with Summit County health authorities and are following all guidelines,” the statement read. “All staff in direct contact with this employee have been asked to self-quarantine or have voluntarily self-quarantined. We take the safety of our staff and guests very seriously and promise to always put health and safety first, follow and exceed all CDC guidelines, and be upfront and honest with the communities we serve.”
Though the restaurant plans to reopen July 17, the dining area will be closed “only until enough staff is available to allow for dine-in service,” the statement said. The location will only operate takeout and delivery.
Customers were invited to follow the restaurant’s social media channels for updates.
Owned by Matt Fish, Melt Bar and Grilled specializes in gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, craft beer, cocktails, appetizers, salads, and vegan and vegetarian items. There are other locations in Cleveland Heights, Lakewood, Independence, Mentor, Avon, Columbus, Dayton and Canton, as well as locations within Cedar Point in Sandusky, Progressive Field in Cleveland and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
The Akron location is at 3921 Medina Road.