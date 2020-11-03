After being open for 10 years, Melt Bar and Grilled will close its Cleveland Heights restaurant.
In a statement posted to the grilled cheese concept’s website, owner Matt Fish said the location’s lease will expire at the end of the year. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the restaurant industry, he said leadership made the decision to close the location early and not to renew the lease.
“This was our second Melt location and was received with lots of excitement and enthusiasm,” Fish said. “The location, at the corner of Cedar and South Taylor (roads), near the Cedar Lee Theater, University Circle and great museums, fit our concept perfectly and really helped Melt transform from a funky neighborhood place that served gourmet comfort food and great beer, to a true restaurant group.”
Fish added Melt “loved being part of the Cleveland Heights community” and thanked customers for their support of the last decade.
All other Melt locations will remain open, and according to the statement, are “doing well during these times.” Restaurant leadership assisting the landlord in the search for a new tenant, he said.
Melt Bar and Grilled Cleveland Heights was at 13463 Cedar Road. There are 12 other locations throughout the state, with the flagship location in Lakewood.