Melt Bar & Grilled owner Matt Fish announced Jan. 31 that two of its locations held its last day of operations Jan. 30.
The locations at Belden Village Mall in Canton and Fairfield Commons Mall in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek closed as the restaurant group looks to shrink its footprint, Fish said in a news release.
“Navigating the restaurant industry in the post-pandemic (COVID-19) world is becoming more and more difficult,” Fish said. “The world and the industry are rapidly changing around us. We realized in late 2022, that a smaller restaurant group would be much better for us to manage regarding operations and guest experience, while setting ourselves up for future success.”
Both locations had been open for five years, but Fish said leadership wants to focus more on its Cleveland roots.
“This was a very difficult decision for many reasons, but ultimately this move will put the company in a much better position for continued success,” he said. “We have many great things planned for 2023 that will help get us back to our roots. We were forced to limit our menu in 2021 due to staffing challenges in multiple locations. With a smaller company, we are now able to get back to a larger menu and bring back some old favorites.”
In the first week of March, the restaurant group plans to introduce a new menu. It will feature seven classic Melt sandwiches, one classic starter and one classic salad from its former menus. A newly designed website will also launch in February, the release said.
“Our new website will enhance the guest and user experience,” Fish said. “The bolder visuals, more robust content, and most importantly, noticeably leaner (in size) website coincides with the direction in which Melt Bar & Grilled is going moving forward.”
All other Melt Bar & Grilled locations throughout Northeast Ohio and Columbus will remain open, Fish said.
“We’ve loved being a part of the Dayton and Canton community and want to thank all of our loyal guests and neighbors – we’ve cherished the past five years and thank you all for your support,” he said. “We truly hope our friends and loyal guests will continue to visit us at our other Melt Bar & Grilled locations.”