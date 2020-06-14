Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt’s Solon location has closed.
The location has been removed from the corporate website, and the phone doesn’t ring or connect.
Menchie’s has more than 500 locations around the world and is based in California. It specializes in build-your-own frozen yogurt desserts and cakes. Customers walk up to a wall of yogurt dispensers and add whatever flavor and toppings they want. Cups are then weighed and charged the price per ounce.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt was at 34200 Aurora Road.