Menchie's logo

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt’s Solon location has closed.

The location has been removed from the corporate website, and the phone doesn’t ring or connect.

Menchie’s has more than 500 locations around the world and is based in California. It specializes in build-your-own frozen yogurt desserts and cakes. Customers walk up to a wall of yogurt dispensers and add whatever flavor and toppings they want. Cups are then weighed and charged the price per ounce.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt was at 34200 Aurora Road.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get more feature stories from the CJN

Choose from our popular e-newsletters and get e-mail updates right to your inbox.

Recommended for you