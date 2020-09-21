Mechnie’s Frozen Yogurt announced Sept. 21 that it plans to permanently close all Northeast Ohio locations.
In a statement posted to the franchise’s Facebook page, Menchie’s Northeast Ohio said the closures are a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it had on business.
“Dear friends, it is with a heavy heart that we announce due to the current pandemic, we have closed all of our Northeast Ohio and Erie, Pa., locations permanently,” the statement said. “It has been a pleasure serving you over the years. Thanks for all the smiles.”
An exact closure date for the stores has not been announced, with some closing as early as the announcement date.
Menchie’s had just announced reopening measures in early August, reopening its Westlake, Brooklyn, Fairlawn, North Canton and Boardman locations. It’s Avon and South Euclid locations did not reopen with the first group of stores. According to the group’s Facebook page, the Wadsworth location is not included in the closures.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt has more than 500 locations worldwide. Stark Enterprises was the franchisee behind the shops in Northeast Ohio and Erie.