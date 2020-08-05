Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt has reopened its Northeast Ohio locations, which will offer a full-service system and set pricing as opposed to its former pay by weight model.
The locations reopening are:
• Crocker Park, 24 Main St., Westlake
• Ridge Park Square, 4748 Ridge Road, Brooklyn
• The Shops of Fairlawn, 3737 W. Market St. Fairlawn
• The Strip, 6787 Strip Ave. NW, North Canton
• Presidential Square, 813 Boardman Poland Road, Boardman
With the reopening, the brand is having their “Menchie Meet & Greet Tour” where customers can meet the brand mascot from 4 to 7 p.m. every Monday to take photos through Sept. 7. During the meet and greet, customers can enjoy buy one, get one half-off regular yogurt cups, as well as giveaways and prizes. The dates for the meet greet are Aug. 10 for Crocker Park; Aug. 17 for Ridge Park Square; Aug. 24 for Presidential Square; Aug. 31 for The Shops at Fairlawn; and Sept. 7 for The Strip.
Each store has been reconstructed with floor markers encouraging social distancing, checkout counters and a line system from entrance to exit. Upon arrival, visitors are asked to pick their flavors and toppings from a prepriced menu with the help of a staff member. Menus will be displayed on the wall with special flavors, pricing and topping selection. The staff member will build their cup for them. Customers can eat on the patio or take their dessert home.
Additionally, Menchie’s is launching its “Topping Tuesday” code word program. Each Tuesday morning, a coupon code will be posted on the @MechniesNEO Facebook page that can be used at check out to receive free toppings on regular cups.
For more information, visit the brand’s Facebook page or menchies.com.