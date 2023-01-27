Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ, a new kosher barbecue restaurant in Shaker Heights, is accepting reservations for its soft opening.
The restaurant at 20314 Chagrin Blvd. is located in the former space of Lucy’s Sweet Surrender. The bakery closed in October 2022, and went to auction in November.
For the soft opening, the menu will be limited and the restaurant will be open for dinner. It still hasn’t secured a liquor license, but there are plans to have a full menu for lunch and dinner, with a full liquor license and ordering on third-party delivery apps in the near future. No walk-ins will be accepted during the soft opening period. Once out of the soft opening period, the menu calls for items like brisket, smoked pastrami, beef ribs, beef back ribs, smoked veal brisket, lamb ribs, smoked turkey, burnt ends and smoked chicken.
The restaurant is owned by Mendel Segal, who has another iteration of the business in Miami, called Mendel’s Backyard Barbecue.
A full opening date has not been announced.
For more information and to make dinner reservations, visit mendelskcbbq.com. Reservations are available for Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2.