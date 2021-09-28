Slyman’s Tavern in Mentor has temporarily closed, effective Sept. 14.
In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the nationwide labor shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic “forced” the restaurant to suspend operations.
“Thankfully, we were able to offer all of our employees positions within the Sly Restaurant Group,” the post read. “We truly appreciate our loyal customers and our wonderful team for their constant dedication and support.”
The other locations in Orange and Independence remain open.
Mentor Slyman’s opened in October 2019 at 7601 Mentor Ave., and features a deli counter. At the time of its opening, the CJN reported an Avon location on the horizon for 2020 but no new news has materialized regarding that endeavor.
For more information, visit slymanstavern.com.