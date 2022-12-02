Midnight Owl Brewing Company is planning a summer 2023 opening in Shaker Heights.
Housed in a portion of the former Lucy’s Sweet Surrender at 20314 Chagrin Blvd., the brewery will be in the adjacent space next to Mendel’s Kansas City BBQ, a kosher eatery led by Mendel Segal.
The brewery will be owned by Joel Warger, formerly of Cleveland’s Goldhorn Brewery, and his wife, Rosemary Mudry. The Shaker Heights zoning board heard the brewery’s plans on Nov. 1. Warger was also a longtime brewer at Great Lakes Brewing Co. before moving to Goldhorn, which opened in 2016.
“Midnight Owl Brewing Company is a neighborhood gathering place that brings together friends and families to enjoy brewed-on-site craft beers and hand-crafted, locally focused food in an upbeat and casual setting,” the brewery’s website reads. “Founded by life-long Clevelanders with deep experience in the brewing industry and a passion for building community, the brewpub aims to create an inclusive and approachable environment for enjoying and learning about beer.”
For updates, visit midnightowlbrewingcompany.com.