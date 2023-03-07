Milk + Honey Cafe is planning to open a location at Tower City Center in downtown Cleveland.
Filling the vacant coffee shop stand at the front entrance facing Public Square, both the cafe and Public Square’s social media accounts indicate a “coming soon” time frame on the opening.
Milk + Honey Cafe has a location at 1100 Superior Ave., which is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It offers coffee-based drinks, teas, smoothies, pastries, yogurt bowls, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and salads.
For more information, visit milkandhoneycle.com.