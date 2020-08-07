The team behind Milky Way Cleveland on Warrensville Center Road in South Euclid is eager to finally bring contemporary kosher cuisine to their new neighborhood.
“It’s a kosher restaurant that hasn’t been here before,” Yehuda Gutman, part owner with Aaron Siebzener, Ben Dynan and Clevelanders Akiva Cooperman and Paci Elbaum, told the CJN.
Milky Way is a pizza restaurant that would have a salad bar and also serve pasta, smoothies and ice cream.
Occupying the store fronts of 1976, 1980 and 1982 Warrensville Center Road, Gutman said Milky Way Cleveland has high standards when it comes to customer service, cleanliness and aesthetic.
This modern kosher restaurant is 2½ years in the making and would likely be open already if not for the pandemic, which halted construction for about two months.
Originally slated to open in the former location of Ellie’s Waffles, Smoothies & Sweets on Cedar Road in University Heights, Gutman said, when that fell through, they quickly found the spot on Warrensville Center Road.
“The Bagel Shoppe was right next door,” Gutman said. “We met with (Elbaum), the owner of The Bagel Shoppe, and decided it would be best for both of us if we just joined together.”
The Bagel Shoppe operations will be moved from 1982 Warrensville Center Road – its original store front – into Milky Way Cleveland’s main storefront at 1980 Warrensville Center Road. The additional store front at 1976 Warrensville Center Road will be turned into a party space available for rent, with catering provided by the kosher restaurant.
Once Milky Way is finished, 1982 Warrensville Center Road will be turned into a grab-and-go spot.
There will also be “some meat items, because this is all dairy, for shabbos take out and stuff like that,” Gutman said.
He said Milky Way Cleveland will offer the same menu as their original location Milky Way Kosher in Pittsburgh, plus items from The Bagel Shoppe.
Gutman has a long history with Milky Way in general. The Pittsburgh native said he worked at Milky Way Kosher, owned solely by Siebzener, for about 10 years.
“Then I moved to New York for like six years, working there, and then last year, (Siebzener) gave me a call,” Gutman said. “He was interested in opening up here and I made the move to partner with him.”
Dynan was also an employee at the Milky Way Kosher in Pittsburgh years before moving to Cleveland to scout locations.
Gutman said Milky Way Cleveland has already started offering catering to local synagogues and is available for weddings, mitzvahs, bris and more. In the future, he said they hope to cater to organizations such as the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood.
Cleveland Kosher will oversee the establishment, which hopes to open in the coming weeks, but does not yet have a definitive date.
When the CJN visited Milky Way Cleveland on Aug. 4, construction looked nearly done. Gutman noted glass would be installed across the counter as a COVID-19 precaution, hand sanitizer will be available by the door, tables will be moved 6 feet apart and employees will be wearing masks embossed with Milky Way Cleveland’s logo.