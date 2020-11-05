Mission BBQ’s Boardman location opened late summer at 1051 Boardman Poland Road.
The fifth location in Ohio, the chain specializes in all things barbecue, like brisket, chicken and turkey. All meals are served with a slice of cornbread. Customers can also choose from an assortment of sides like mac and cheese, baked beans with brisket, green beens, coleslaw, fries or potato salad.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Mission BBQ has four other Ohio locations: Mentor, Parma, Canton and Mason.