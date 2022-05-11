Mitchell’s Ice Cream is gearing up to add ice cream services to Heinen’s in downtown Cleveland.
Co-founder Pete Mitchell told Scene that its products will be added to the rotunda in a dedicated space in May at 900 Euclid Ave. It’s not an official ice cream shop location, and Mitchell said Heinen’s has been a partner for 22 years and that the company is excited to work with the grocery store to offer its ice cream to the downtown community.
Last December, Mitchell’s closed its Strongsville location at SouthPark Mall, but has another Strongsville location on Westwood Drive. It has locations in Beachwood, Solon, Shaker Heights, Westlake, Avon, Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, Cleveland’s Uptown neighborhood and Rocky River.