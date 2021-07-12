Mitchell’s Ice Cream, an ice cream chain owned by brothers Pete and Mike Mitchell, has reopened its shops for indoor dining.
Additionally, Mitchell’s has also added new ice cream floats for its summer menu. The flavors include creme soda and vanilla bean ice cream; sparkling lemonade and raspberry sorbet; orange soda and vanilla bean ice cream; black cherry soda and chocolate ice cream; and cane cola and dark roast coffee ice cream. The sparkling lemonade and raspberry sorbet float is vegan when made without whipped cream. The floats are $5.95, and are topped with a cherry.
Mitchell’s Ice Cream has 10 locations across Ohio.