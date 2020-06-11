All eight Mitchell’s Ice Cream shops are offering an expanded curbside menu.
Open from 1 to 10 p.m. daily, each location offers handmade items like ice cream scoops, shakes, sundaes and ice cream cakes, as well as prepackaged products like ice cream pints, toppings and brownies.
Each location has designated curbside parking spots for customers to order from their cars or curbside walk-up lines where customers can place an order with an employee. Employees then transmit the orders into the stores where orders are prepared and then brought out to customers.
For more information for each location, visit mitchellshomemade.com/shops.