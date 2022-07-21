Mochinut plans to open a new location at 26161 Detroit Road in Westlake on Aug. 14.
The shop specializes in Hawaiian mochinuts, which combines Japanese rice cakes, or mochi, and American-style doughnuts into one treat. They’re crispy and soft on the outside and chewy on the inside due to the sweet rice flower used, according to its website. It also serves bubble tea drinks.
A soft opening will be held Aug. 4. According to the location’s Facebook page, hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Mochinut Westlake is the brand’s first store in Ohio.