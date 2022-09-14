Moe’s Southwest Grill at 1916 Warrensville Center Road in South Euclid permanently closed.
“Thank you for your business and we hope to continue to serve you down the street at our Mayfield Heights location,” a post on the location’s Facebook page read.
Moe’s Southwest Grill specializes in burritos, quesadillas, tacos and more made from over 20 fresh ingredients. There are also kids, vegetarian, low-calorie and catering options available.
The fast casual restaurant company is headquartered in Atlanta.