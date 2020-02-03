Twenty-one days after closing Lopez on Lee, owner and chef Michael Herschman reintroduced Mojo World Eats & Drink to Cleveland Heights. The new restaurant opened in the former Lopez on Lee, which closed Dec. 31, 2019, on Jan. 21.
Starting with a soft opening, Herschman wanted to ease both the community and staff into the new restaurant. Thinking back on Mojo’s first couple weeks in business, he said only one word comes to mind: “grateful.”
“We are so grateful for the turnout,” Herschman said. “We had only employees and guests coming out of the woodwork to check us out. It was basically like a big party and great fun. With blasts from the past and a lot of new people, I’m grateful.”
Though his team was pressed for time with such a quick turn around, Herschman said he’s proud of his staff and that the guests seem “super happy” with Mojo.
“It’s been fun getting people turned onto the menu concept,” he said. Adding the menu is one of his favorite parts of the new concept, Herschman said it’s amazing to “feel liberated to do my food again.”
“Even better, I have that support and confidence from my guys in the kitchen and the entire staff,” he explained. “Everyone just has this positive vibe and it’s a really good feeling to have. Every day is new.”
Of course, when opening a new restaurant, there are always things that can go wrong. But in the face of potential slip ups, Herschman said his team is taking an “educated existentialist” point of view.
“You can learn from your mistakes, but there is only now,” he said. “So, let’s maximize it. Make every plate delicious and drink perfect and make the customers happy. We still have some work to do, like new chairs and little decor things here and there. But, those are things you do along the way. We even changed the menu already. One of my friends expressed that the vibe is different, better. It is all very positive and happy, so we keep moving forward and staying inspired.”
With the opening past him, Herschman said he feels supported by both his team and the community.
“I feel so supported in the team I have now,” he noted. “We’d never set anyone up for failure. Our general manager, she’s a leader and supports the front staff really well. In the kitchen as well, some of the people in there, we’ve been working together for almost 20 years. They’re just inspired to be cooking something new and fresh. They’re excited to get slammed and cranking things out. You can tell when chefs are really enjoying their work when their nose is like five inches from the plate. They’re looking at the detail and putting their all into it.”
Herschman said he’s excited for the future with patio seating coming in mid-March, as well as Sunday brunch.
“You got to enjoy it, you have to want to, not just enjoy it because you have to,” he said. “All we want is people to be able to have some fun and try new things.”
Mojo World Eats & Drink is at 2196 Lee Road. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Mojo is not open on Sundays, but customers can book Sundays for private parties and events. For more information, visit mojocle.com.