Kohcoa Gourmet Chocolate Bar, pronounced “cocoa,” opened its first storefront at Beachwood Place on July 10 with a grand opening and ribbon cutting. Mayor Martin S. Horwitz presented a proclamation to the business.
The shop, which is run by Ardelia Holmes and her 13-year-old daughter, Cherish, began as a pop-up shop at Beachwood Place last winter. It is now on the first floor of the mall near the center court in the Saks 5th Avenue corridor.
The menu features loaded cupcakes and milkshakes, including offerings like the Cookie Monster Cupcake, which features a blue cupcake, large dollops of icing and a whole chocolate chip cookie; the Oreo Funnel Cake, topped with icing, whipped cream, fudge, Oreo cookie pieces and whole cherries; and the Unicorn Magic Milkshake, which features fudge drizzle, rainbow rope, whipped cream, cotton candy and a waffle cone.
For a full menu, visit thekohcoashop.com.