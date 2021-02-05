Mr. Chicken, a local fried chicken franchise, is coming to South Euclid, following site plan approval at a Jan. 28 city planning commission meeting. The location at 1415 S. Green Road previously was the site of a Burger King and Red Hot Cabana, a hot dog eatery which closed in 2014.
Along with the site plan approval, owners were also looking to seek approval for drive-thru operations, Michael Love, South Euclid’s economic development director, said in an email. The location already has a drive-thru, so it was recommended for approval at the meeting.
“However this is only a recommendation,” Love said. “Final approval for the drive-thru rests with the city council,” which will be discussed at a Feb. 8 council meeting.
Mr. Chicken specializes in “farm-fresh chicken,” according to the brand’s website, and offers items like whole wings, tenders, family meals and chicken dinners, which feature sides like mashed potatoes, cole slaw and biscuits. Other sides include baked beans, mac and cheese, corn, french fries and gravy. Customers can also purchase chicken bowls, wraps and sandwiches.
Mr. Chicken also has locations in Maple Heights, Solon, Twinsburg, Willoughby, Northfield and Parma.